Edo Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Edo State Government has announced that its House of Assembly Speaker, Frank Okiye, has tested positive for coronavirus, and that plans had been concluded to commence his treatment and prevent possible spread in the state.

This came after the government earlier announcement that its Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had gone into self-isolation, to determine his status following the spread of coronavirus amongst notable politicians, in a move which it said was aimed at preventing spread of the virus in the government house and among the people of the state.

It stated that the governor’s recent meetings and close contact with his counterpart from Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for the deadly global pandemic, necessitated his decision to self isolate and submit himself for testing.

Briefing journalists on the status of the Speaker in Benin, the state’s capital on Wednesday, the state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, explained that adequate measures are being put in place to mitigate the spread of the global pandemic and ensure citizens of the state are safe from the disease.

Details shortly…