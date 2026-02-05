Edo police arrests six kidnappers during forest raid

The Police in Edo State has arrested six suspects over kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The arrests were made in a joint enforcement exercise involving the police and the Nigerian Army following an intelligence tip from kidnapee, the arrestees being held up for prosecution.

Security agencies in Agbede Forest, Etsako East Local Government Area, where the mishap happened, relayed that the operation was launched after a kidnapped victim provided detailed information on the location of the criminal hideout, Security forces used the lead to plan a night-time raid, which took place on Tuesday, 3rd February 2026, navigating dense forest paths and crossing locally constructed wooden bridges to reach the suspects’ camp, underscoring the importance of timely intelligence in combating violent crimes.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, on Thursday, the arrested suspects have been identified as Mikel Gendaga, 41, from Benue State; Yusuf Abubakar, 34, from Kano State; Isyaka Abraham, 30, from Kogi State; Isyaka Abubakar, 37, from Kano State; Mohammed Sumo, 20, from Kano State; and Mohammed Abubakar, 25, also from Kano State. Officers of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Benin are currently profiling the suspects and conducting further investigations for prosecution.

The command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem said “Acting on the lead provided by the victim, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, personally led a joint team comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the NSCDC, the Edo State Security Corps, and local hunters into the forest. The team successfully reached the camp under the cover of darkness and apprehended the six suspects, cutting off all escape routes.”

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue to recover evidence, uncover additional criminal links, and ensure prosecution in a competent court of law. Earlier, two other suspected kidnappers were apprehended along the Auchi–Igarra Highway during routine patrols, reflecting the command’s ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes across Edo North.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the inter-agency collaboration and bravery displayed by the operatives, describing the operation as a decisive step toward dismantling kidnapping syndicates operating in remote forest areas. He praised the courage of security personnel and the timely cooperation of local communities, which played a key role in the success of the raid.

Agbonika also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity promptly, emphasizing that Edo State forests would no longer serve as safe havens for criminals. He stressed that intelligence-led operations remain a critical strategy in securing lives and property across the state.

The Edo State Police Command affirmed that further investigations would continue to recover additional evidence and prosecute all suspects. The command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens and maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against organized crime.