Edo police arrests 14 hoodlums link to 16 northern vigilantes deaths

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects in connection with the murder of 16 northern travelers, alleged to be kidnappers in the Uromi Community of the state.

This came hours after the state governor, Monday Okpebholo ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of individuals responsible for burning the travellers, who had claimed to be hunters travelling from Rivers to Kano state.

In a statement released by the Public Relations Officer to the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, the agency has launched a manhunt to capture others perpetrators involves in the mob.

To ensure a speedy search for the culprits, Adejobi disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Deputy Inspector General, Sadiq Abubakar to take over the case and ensure a thorough, impartial and expedited investigation.

Meanwhile, Egbetokun has reiterated the agency’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, emphasizing that it will not tolerate any form of unlawful killing or extrajudicial actions under any circumstances.

According to the statement,”The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has strongly condemned the violent mob action carried out against a group of travelers by a local vigilante group along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State”

“The group of individuals, who were traveling in a truck and claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms when intercepted by the vigilantes, who were not satisfied with the excuse of being hunters to be in possession of such number of arms, concluded they were kidnappers”

“Regrettably, without allowing for due process or proper investigation into their claims, the vigilante group subjected some of them to unlawful mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences”

“In immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order. So far, fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt has been launched for other perpetrators involved in the mob action”

“The IGP further appeals for calm and urges members of the public to cooperate fully with the investigation. He emphasized that anyone found culpable will be made to face the full weight of the law”

“Additionally, while condemning the resort to jungle justice, the Nigeria Police Force reiterates that the unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law. Individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms are advised to report to the nearest police station to surrender such weapons or initiate the appropriate licensing process”

“The Force warns the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and encourages the prompt reporting of suspicious activities to lawful authorities”.