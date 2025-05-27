Edo pilgrim dies after Hajj rites commence in Saudi

A female Hajj pilgrim from Edo State, Dazumi Adizatu, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at a Saudi Arabian hospital after a brief illness in the country.

The 75-year-old female pilgrim from Jattu Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State was rushed to the King Fahad General Hospital in Makkah where she later passed on before completing the 2025 Hajj exercise in the country.

The sad news was confirmed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Muhammad Uduimoh, in a WhatsApp voice note.

According to Uduimoh, the pilgrim was hospitalized on Sunday, May 25, 2025, after (Tawaaf) following a short illness and succumbed to her condition the following day.

In accordance with Islamic rites, Adiketu was buried in Makkah on the evening of the same day she passed away. The chairman of the board has since contacted her family in Jattu Uzairue to inform them of the tragic development.