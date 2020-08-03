Edo PDP refutes members defection, condemns APC over wrong speculation

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has refuted media claims that members of the ruling party are moving in droves to the opposition party, saying the wrong speculations by All Progressive Congress (APC) was a testament that the APC has run out of ideas in its campaign.

It explained that contrary to social media reports claiming that members of the ruling party are defecting to APC, particularly the recent defection rumour of PDP state’s Publicity Secretary Chris Osa Nehikhare, to the opposition party, it members remain loyal the ruling party and are working assiduously to enthrone good governance for residents of the state.

The party noted that the viral nature of the misinformation and response it had generated from residents and party supporters in the state necessitated the clarification, adding that such big move would have been properly announced by him were it to be true.

Through a statement released to newsmen to refute the claims yesterday, the PDP scribe, Nehikhare urged residents of the party to disregard social media reports on his defection rumours and such were a figment of imagination of the peddlers.

Nehikhare added that he would continue in his task of ensuring the ruling party help Governor Obaseki continue with his excellent job in resetting Edo for a better and brighter tomorrow.

“In the last 24 hours, there has been a diabolical post on social media suggesting that I have resigned my position as State Publicity Secretary of PDP, the largest, most disciplined, consistent and cohesive political party in Africa as well as Chairman of the Sub-committee on Publicity of the Edo State 2020 campaign council.

“I state here categorically that the information is a lie and the figment of the limited imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that has run out of ideas and have decided to take a simple way out.

“I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. Simpletons cannot manage our affairs.

“My covenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a Governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first. Governor Obaseki and PDP represent liberation from touts, godfathers, and treasury looters.

“How can I join a party that is populated by persons of questionable characters that lack the trust and respect of Edo people and many Nigerians alike?” the statement said.