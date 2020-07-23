Edo PDP receives over 30,000 decampees from APC, other parties

`The Edo State chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that no fewer 32,000 new members had joined the party after the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, dumped All Progressive Congress (APC) in June, for PDP, where he was honored with second term ticket, as against his former party that denied him the opportunity.

Of the said figure, according to PDP, over 28,000 APC members joined PDP before conclusion of governorship primary election in the state, while other parties accounted for the rest numbers.

Besides, the party reported that it recorded over 20,000 decampees from APC within first two weeks Obaseki joined PDP and that the figure of new members had continue growing after the primary election.

The Guild exclusively learnt from PDP that the party was out membership cards after 20,000 members subscribed to come members of the party within a week the state governor joined the new house.

The Spokesperson to the party in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, told our correspondent that PDP had registered 32, 000 new members and that 80 per cent of the party’s newly accepted followers were from APC.

Through a statement released from his office on Thursday, Nehikhare stated that within two weeks of Obaseki in PDP, the party had continue growing in numbers and that the development was evident that his party would return the incumbent governor to office.

He said that part of the PDP’s strategy toward ensuring it win the forthcoming governorship election in the state, was sensitization of the decampees the party embarked upon and that the aimed was to prepare its followers for the election.

The spokesperson disclosed that decampees were recorded across wards and local government areas in the state and that the party was ready to give Obaseki maximum support needed to emerge as winner of the forthcoming governorship election.

He affirmed that both new and old members of the party were in support of Obaseki emergence as flagbearer of PDP for Edo forthcoming governorship election, just as he maintained optimism that the party would certainly deliver over 80 per cent of registered voters to PDP.

He noted: “The party is correctly having 32,000 additional members to its population and more people are still coming to still join PDP before election.

“Within first week after Obaseki joined the PDP, the party exhausted 20,000 membership cards and another 13,000 new members have already obtained membership cards out of 100,000 cards, been newly receveied from national secretariate of the party.

“PDP is growing on daily basis with new members subscribing as memberships and ready to give supports wherever they are needed. This is type of development PDP has been working for and it would do more.

“The new members are joining PDP to offer maximum support to Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work the governor has been doing.

‘These new members are impressive about developmental stride the state is witnessing as well as the growth in economic indicators and Obaseki’s famed prudent management of resources”.