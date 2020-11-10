Edo PDP draws out proceedings for Obaski’s inauguration

The Edo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party has drew out proceedings for the inauguration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the second term of four years, saying the ceremony would followed all coronavirus preventive guidelines.

The ruling party explained that the decision to have a low-key celebration had become imperative to mitigate the second wave of the deadly respiratory disease that had forced some nation to take punitive measures like imposition of lockdown.

The state’s PDP chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said that the inauguration that had been scheduled for Thursday would also be celebrated in a solemn manner in tandem with the nation’s mood after the violence, arson, and destruction that marred the protest against police brutality across the country.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, Aziegbemi hinted that the ceremony which had been planned to be brief would also be transmitted live and streamed on all virtual platforms.

He noted that that plans had been perfected for all members to join the ceremony from their respective Local Government Areas via online and that provision had been made for inaugural reception across all the LGAs.

“The inauguration comes up on Thursday November 12th, and sadly, we will not be able to have an elaborate ceremony. We are highly constrained by the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic as well as the precarious mood of the State and nation, occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protests.

“Consequently, the ceremony will be a short and closed one which will be transmitted LIVE and beamed on virtual platforms. There will also be simultaneous inauguration reception parties, for party members/faithful, in all LGA headquarters, hosted by the LGA Chairmen, as well as parties for indigenes of the LGA, hosted by LGA Council Chairmen. This means there will be 2 simultaneous parties in each LGA on that day.

“Consequently, there is no need to travel from your domain to the swearing-in ceremony when you can watch it live and party with your fellow constituents. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate everyone and pray for God’s guidance,” the statement said.