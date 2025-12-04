Edo NDLEA arrests 44 drug traffickers in November

As part of ongoing efforts to curb the sale and use of illicit drugs in communities, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said they arrested 44 suspected traffickers and seized 2,059.83 kg of illicit drugs across the state in November.

The suspects, 21 males and 23 females, were arrested during operations conducted across several hotspots targeted at curbing drug abuse and its associated effects.

The agency’s state commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday in Benin, noting that the intelligence-driven operations were carried out to ensure a peaceful and secure yuletide season.

He said the command’s haul for November included 2,058.79 kg of cannabis, as well as tramadol, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, codeine-based syrup, flunitrazepam, diazepam, swinol, and danabol (Molly).

Ofoyeju further revealed that the agency uncovered and destroyed a 0.58-hectare cannabis farm in the Igbeshi Forest, Imiakebo, Etsako West, estimated to yield 1,459.745 kg of cannabis.

“Our operations during the month under review have dealt significant blows to drug cartels. Forty-four suspects have been arrested, and substantial quantities of drugs weighing 2,059.83 kg were seized. This sends a clear message to those involved in the drug trade to either desist now or face the full weight of the law,” he said.

The NDLEA boss noted that the arrests reflect both the scale of the agency’s offensive and a worrying trend, particularly the increasing involvement of women in drug trafficking.

“This is a negative development considering the strategic role of women in nation-building,” he cautioned.

Ofoyeju added that the command secured 17 convictions in November, with 126 cases currently pending before the Federal High Court in Benin.

On rehabilitation efforts, he said the agency counselled 21 clients as part of its drug demand reduction initiatives.

While highlighting operational challenges, especially the difficult terrain exploited for cannabis cultivation, he stressed the need for enhanced logistics to access and eradicate remote plantations.

He, however, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting the public from the dangers of drug trafficking and substance abuse and urged community members to support ongoing operations by providing credible intelligence.