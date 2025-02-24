Edo man kills wife weeks after marriage

Weeks after exchanging marital vows and promising to protect each other, tragedy has struck home of Izekor after the husband, Kelvin, allegedly murdered his 38-year-old wife, Success, over sundry arguments at their residence in Edo State.

As gathered, the deceased wife was hack to death by the husband who has been arrested by the Edo Police Command for questioning over the act in the state.

Izekor was apprehended by law enforcement after being rescued from an angry mob that wanted to lynch him inside his apartment at 50, Upper Mission Extension, Benin City.

The suspect’s co-tenants, who were shocked by the incident, revealed that the couple had only been married for a few months, making the murder even more devastating.

A viral video showed police and residents moving the deceased, who had matchet wounds on her head, from her apartment into a police Hilux truck.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, adding that the suspect has been taken into custody for further investigation.

He said, “On February 22, 2025, at about 2200hrs, information was received that one Kelvin Izekor of no 50 Upper Mission extension, Benin-City had killed his wife named Success Izekor aged 38yrs and was about to be lynched by an irate mob.

“Operatives of the Aduwawa Division swiftly responded to the report and met the lifeless body of the woman lying in the pool of her own blood with deep cuts on her head”

“It took serious efforts by the Police operatives to pacify the mob, rescue, and take the suspect into custody for investigation. The victim was removed and rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead”

“The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Betty Otimenyin, decried the recent cases of spouses being violent against each other while assuring the public of diligent investigation into the death of the woman and whoever found culpable would be dealt with according to the law”.