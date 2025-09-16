Edo LP guber candidate dismisses report on joining APC

The immediate former governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata, has dismissed reports that he has concluded plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), to redeem his ambition of ruling the state.

Akpata said that the report was concocted to destabilise his camp and adjust the narrative in the state ahead of the 2027 general election in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) former president stressed that he his committed to the ideology of the Labour Party and would continue to ensure that the opposition party becomes the ruling party in Edo.

According to the statement, “In the past 24 hours, a malicious, mischievous and utterly false rumour has been concocted in the dark alleys of social media, and unfortunately amplified by mischief-makers, alleging that I. OLUMIDE OSAIGBOVO AKPATA, have abandoned the Labour Party, the very platform on which I contested the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not only false but laughable.

“This piece of fiction is a complete fabrication, devoid of truth, and designed to mislead the public. Unfortunately, social media has again been deployed, by the usual suspects as a breeding ground for falsehoods, giving wings to a story that has no foundation in reality.

“Ordinarily, my first instinct would have been to ignore the rumours and go about my business. However, the sheer volume of calls and messages I have received from family, friends, and supporters, many of them genuinely concerned, has made it imperative that I issue this statement.

“I state without equivocation that I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC, and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no intention of ever joining the APC. I remain firmly and unapologetically committed to the Labour Party and the ideals and principles it represents. I will therefore continue to invest my time and resources to ensure that the Party remains on course.

“I, however, cannot help but wonder at the ease with which many were willing to believe and spread these vile rumours of my supposed defection. Given that we live in an era increasingly defined by deepfakes and relentless online rumour mongering, it is incumbent on us all to carry out minimum due diligence before joining in the fray. It is indeed regrettable that social media continues to be weaponised as a conduit for spreading falsehoods and manufacturing narratives that bear no resemblance to reality.

“I have always been categorical about who I am and what I stand for. As I have said in the past, fidelity to the truth is non-negotiable for any person seeking genuine change. When I joined the Labour Party in March 2023. I did so openly. I attended my first Ward Meeting at the Party Secretariat in Oredo Ward 6, where I was formally introduced to members of the party in the Ward and presented with my membership card. Nothing has changed for now.

“I therefore urge my friends, family, supporters, and well-wishers to disregard these unfounded rumours and to treat them with the contempt they deserve. No matter how many times a lie is shared, it will never become the truth”.