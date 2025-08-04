Edo hotel owner dies under collapse building

The body of a hotel owner in Edo State has been recovered following the collapse of his one-storey building accommodation facility under construction, which caved in and buried him beneath the debris.

The lifeless body of the victim, Harrison Osesele, was recovered two days after the incident occurred, following a search operation carried out by rescue workers.

Osesele was reportedly carrying out a site inspection at the nearly completed building when it gave way, crushing him under the rubble.

It was gathered that over 20 construction workers narrowly escaped moments before the collapse occurred in Idumoza community, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Community members and eyewitnesses blamed the tragedy on the use of substandard building materials and a lack of professional supervision.

It was alleged that the deceased personally oversaw the project without engaging qualified engineers.

A resident, Andrew Inegbedion, claimed that 12mm rods were used where 16mm rods were required, and that critical structural supports were poorly constructed.

“The owner was told he was using low-quality materials. He used 12mm rods instead of the standard 16mm for the pillars, and there was no base basket at the foundation,” Inegbedion stated.

“There was no qualified engineer supervising the project. He was handling everything himself. Unfortunately, the building gave way and killed him, though some workers managed to escape.”

As of press time, the Edo State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but local authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The incident adds to the rising number of building collapses across Nigeria, often linked to negligence, poor construction practices, and non-compliance with building regulations.

Professional bodies have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of the National Building Code and the engagement of certified professionals in all construction projects.