Edo guber poll outcome will affect 2027 election- Atiku

Ahead of the Edo gubernatorial election, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the electorate not to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying a vote for the party is a continuation of misery, hunger, and despair and would further embolden the ruling party to inflict pains on the masses through its policies and programs.

Atiku added that the APC has not fulfilled promises made over the years to the citizens and rejecting the party during the Edo poll would further cripple their chances during the 2027 general election in the country.

He noted that the voters should use the Edo governorship election to set standards for the 2027 poll, to announce rejection of the ruling APC.

The PDP former presidential candidate gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing the electorate ahead of the September 21st, 2024 governorship election in Edo.

He said: “As the proud citizens of Edo State prepare to make their voices heard this Saturday, the 21st of September, 2024, let us reflect on the immense power within our grasp. The power to break free from the chains of bad governance, the power to chart a new course for our beloved state. That power lies in your vote, a precious tool for change.

“The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality. They have lured gullible voters with sweet promises, only to reveal their true nature— a party driven by a hunger for power rather than the well-being of the people. They have forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man while pursuing their own selfish ambitions.

“Under their watch, Nigeria has been plunged into an abyss of suffering. They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity. The once vibrant spirit of our nation has been dimmed by a relentless struggle for survival, where even the simplest of needs, like food, have become out of reach for millions. In this grim reality, our people are not dying of disease but of hunger. We stand at the lowest point in our nation’s governance.

“The APC has not served the people; they have served themselves. And when the people, rightfully aggrieved, have raised their voices in protest, they have been silenced, dragged to courts under charges of treason. Meanwhile, the APC’s leaders bask in luxury, indifferent to the hardship that grips the nation.

“But there is hope. In this dark landscape, Dr. Asue Ighodalo shines as a beacon of integrity and vision. His candidacy offers a path to redemption for Edo State. Where the APC has faltered, Ighodalo stands firm, ready to serve with competence and a genuine commitment to the people’s welfare.

“People of Edo State, the time has come to use the power vested in you. As you go to the polls, ask yourself: Has the APC made your life better, or have they only deepened your struggles? The answer is clear. Your vote for Ighodalo will not only bring change to Edo State but will also send a resounding message across Nigeria that we reject the deceit and self-serving ways of the APC.

“For nearly a decade, the APC has betrayed the people. They criticized past leaders for raising fuel prices, yet today, they preside over an era where fuel costs soar above N900 per litre. Their cruelty and disregard for the plight of the masses are unmatched. A vote for the APC is a vote for the continuation of misery, hunger, and despair.

“Open your eyes, Edo State. Do not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC. Electing Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP is not just a vote; it is an act of reclaiming our future. It is a choice to consolidate the good work of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to build a future of prosperity, dignity, and hope.

“Let us march to the polls this Saturday, united in our resolve to bring about the change we so desperately need. Let us cast our votes for Asue Ighodalo and usher in a new dawn for Edo State. The power is yours. Use it wisely”.