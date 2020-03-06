Edo Govt. sets record, deploys VAR to Nigerian football

By News Desk

In a bid to prevent unfair officiating during Nigerian football matches, Edo State Government has concluded plans to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) with 2020 National Sports Festival serving as the avenue for the first use in the country.

With the development, the football event of the festival tagged Edo 2020 scheduled to commence March 22nd, will be officiated by referees, assistant referees and VAR, the first in the history of Nigerian football.

It was learned that as part of efforts to host a memorable festival and provide world-class sporting facilities across the state, the Edo State Government installed VAR technology at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, in line with global standard of football officiating.

One of the workers disclosed that the VAR cameras that would aid the officials to deliver impeccable services have been installed in the stadium.

“The high-resolution cameras inside the VAR Room have a capacity that can capture activities five kilometers within the stadium. So, it invariably means that the VAR technology at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is amongst the best anywhere in the world,” Agbo stated.

Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, said the introduction of VAR for the upcoming festival was a sign that the state was ready to host the best Games ever in the country.

“The VAR is the only one in Nigeria and the third in Africa. But while the one in Morocco is collapsible, ours is permanently there. It’s the same company that installed the VAR technology in Morocco that also did ours. It’s a landmark achievement for Nigerian sports and we are happy,” Ebomhiana said.