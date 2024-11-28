Edo Govt. recovers 30 vehicles from Obaseki’s former aides

The Edo State Vehicle Recovery Committee has recovered 30 government-owned vehicles from officials of the previous administration under former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It was gathered that the latest recovery took place last Friday, and included one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

The Chairman of the recovery committee, Kelly Okungbowa, announced the successful retrieval of state-owned vehicles.

Okungbowa stated that the committee is ready to travel across the country to recover any state vehicles wherever they may be located.

The chairman, in a statement issued on Thursday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, praised whistleblowers for their crucial role in providing information that aided the recovery efforts.

“The committee had successfully recovered three vehicles last Friday, including one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

Meanwhile, Okungbowa confirmed that four more vehicles were retrieved from the residence of a former senior official, while another vehicle was recovered from a separate individual.

“We have recovered two Land Cruiser Jeeps and two Toyota Hilux vehicles from a former high-ranking official of the immediate past government. One of the vehicles contained campaign posters and umbrellas.

“Another Hilux vehicle was also recovered, bringing the total number of vehicles retrieved since our operation began to 30.”

He, however, assured Edo residents that more recoveries would be made before the two-week deadline set for the committee to complete its mandate.

“We appeal to the public for more information to aid our operations. Whistleblowers have been instrumental to our success, and we are committed to rewarding anyone who provides helpful tips,” Okungbowa said.