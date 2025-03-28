Edo Govt. probes 16 northern vigilantes’ murder in Urome

Hours after the burning of 16 northern travelers, alleged to be kidnappers by residents of the Uromi community, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate arrest of anyone involved in the act.

Okpebhole, who condemned the gruesome act, ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident, directing security agencies to track down those responsible for the heinous crime and ensure justice is served.

The governor made this order during his visit to the community in the Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state to assess the situation.

During his visit to the affected community on Friday, Okpebholo condemned the senseless violence and assured the victims’ families and the public that the law enforcement agency will intensify its efforts to bring the perpetrators to book.

Earlier, in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, it was stated that investigations carried out by enforcement agencies revealed that the victims were passengers on a commercial truck that was stopped by local security operatives.

It added that upon searching the vehicle, guns were discovered, leading to suspicion and an attack by a mob.

Meanwhile, the governor has met with community leaders, urging them to promote peace and unity while assuring them that the government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness or targeted violence.

To ensure safety across the state, Okpebholo called on security operatives to intensify surveillance and patrols to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents.

He urged residents to remain calm, assuring the Hausa community in Uromi of their safety as security personnel had been deployed to restore peace.

According to Okpebholo, his administration is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and travelers within Edo State, regardless of their background or ethnicity.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa community, their leader, Aliyu Haruna, expressed shock over the attack, stating that such an incident had never occurred in the community.

“This is the first time we are witnessing something like this in Uromi,” Haruna said.

He further commended the Edo State Government for its swift intervention in the matter, while urging security agencies to intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, and prevent future occurrences, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.

Meanwhile, security agencies have already commenced investigations, with efforts underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.