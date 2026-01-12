Edo Govt. postpones school resumption over security concern

The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the resumption of schools for the second term across the entire Edo Central Senatorial District, affecting both public and private institutions amid escalating security concerns.

The decision follows last week’s violent protest in Ekpoma, the administrative center of Esan West Local Government Area, which was sparked by rising fears over kidnappings.

The unrest left several people injured, resulted in the vandalism of the traditional ruler’s palace, and disrupted commercial activities, including the looting of some shops.

Confirming the suspension on Monday, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, stated that educational facilities would remain closed indefinitely to prioritize student safety and address these critical security issues.

According to the commissioner, “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course.

“Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly,” Iyamu said.

While the government continues to review the security situation in the affected areas, no specific timeline has been provided for the resumption of regular academic activities.