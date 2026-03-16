Edo Govt. orders varsity students’ arrest over bullying

The Edo State Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of students involved in the bullying incident at Igbinedion Education Centre in Benin City, describing the act as disturbing and unacceptable.

In the footage circulating widely on social media, two students were seen repeatedly beating, kicking, and dragging a boy believed to be in a junior class on the floor.

The Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, described the incident as disturbing, noting that the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration has set up a committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“It is quite disturbing. When we heard about it, we were left wondering what could have prompted such behaviour,” Afegbua said during a Monday interview.

“This kind of treatment is completely unacceptable, and there is no justification for it. We acted swiftly, leading to the expulsion of the students involved. But it is not just about expulsion, we also directed the police to ensure that the students are properly arrested and made to face the full force of the law,” he added.

Condemning the viral video of the incident, Afegbua assured that those responsible would be held accountable under the law.

He further revealed that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has assured the government that the parents of the students involved will report to the police headquarters in Benin City, and that the culprits will be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

Afegbua described the incident as a wake-up call for both parents and teachers, emphasizing that an institution like Igbinedion Education Centre is expected to uphold a strict code of ethics, discipline, and internal monitoring.

“But for the fact that one of the students recorded and circulated the video, it is possible that this incident would have gone unnoticed,” he added.