Edo Govt. faults grazing land approval claims

The Edo State Government has refuted claims that Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has approved land for grazing of cattle in the state.

It clarified that contrary to viral reports that the state has approved land for grazing activities, the government would not cede any part of its land for grazing cattle in Edo.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said that the government was yet to change its position on the matter and that such an important decision would have been made public through appropriate government communication channels.

According to him, the government’s position on the matter is clear and has not shifted since it insisted that it would not cede its land to herdsmen.

He added that grazing remains an economic activity like others in livestock farming and that anyone going into the business must be ready to commit their resources to the business.

“Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false media reports claiming that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has agreed to provide grazing land for herders in the state.

“Our position on the matter of grazing land is clear and has not shifted, which is that there is no free land for grazing in Edo State. Grazing is an economic activity just like poultry and piggery or any other agricultural enterprise. The Edo State Government will not cede any land in the state for grazing,” Ogie said in a statement released to newsmen on Thursday.

Furthermore, he alleged that some political actors were trying to instigate herders, farmers clashes because they are embittered by the heavy loss suffered in the political space.

“Thankfully, their plans have failed because of the pre-emptive actions taken by Governor Obaseki and the security agencies.

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the current futile efforts by these defeated politicians in the state to cause mayhem and chaos among our people.

“All peace-loving people of Edo State are enjoined to dedicate this Lenten period to pray for peace at this difficult time in the life of our dear country.”