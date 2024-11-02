Edo Govt. faults EFCC on Accountant-General, four others arrest

The Edo State Government has alleged that the detention of its Accountant General, Julius Anelu, and four others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a plot to destabilize the state.

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency invited Anelu and four officials of the Edo State Treasury Office to its Benin City office in a letter titled “Loans and Agricultural Interventions Granted to Edo State Government from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) from 2018 to date”.

However, the Edo State Commission for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the agricultural facility “has since been repaid by the State Government”.

He said, “upon realizing that one of the invited officials was no longer a signatory to the government account, the EFCC released the officer and requested for the current signatory, whose name was not initially on the invitation letter.

“The said officer is now also being detained by the agency at Abuja, in addition to the others who were originally invited and honoured the invitation.

“The EFCC seems intent on crippling governance in Edo State and acting out a script that portends grave danger to democracy. The reason for the invitation of these civil servants is clear, contrary to the invitation letter is to keep them in EFCC custody till November 12, the day of the termination of the tenure of this government.

“In fact, from Monday, the government would have been grounded and will no longer be able to meet up with basic responsibilities and obligations.

“This devious action is most condemnable and reprehensible and we urge the EFCC to act responsibly in the interest of democracy, justice, peace, and the wellbeing of Edo people and immediately release these government officials, and not throw Edo State into chaos.”