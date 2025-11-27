Edo Govt. denies revoking PRESCO PLC land right

The Edo State Government has dismissed reports claiming it revoked the statutory land rights of PRESCO PLC, describing the publication as unauthorized, misleading, and not approved by any arm of government.

The clarification came after the government discovered a notice alleging that the revocation of PRESCO PLC’s statutory Right of Occupancy was issued without the approval of the Governor or any authorized state agency.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, it was disclosed that the government has verified that the immediate past Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) acted unilaterally, without authorization, and in complete disregard for established procedures and the actual land area intended for excision from PRESCO PLC’s total holding.

He noted that a formal administrative review has been initiated to address the unauthorized actions of the former EDOGIS Managing Director and to strengthen internal controls to prevent future breaches.

Ikhilor stressed that the government reiterates its commitment to transparent land administration, orderly engagement with investors, and the protection of public interest, particularly in matters involving national strategic assets such as oil and gas.

The government also assures all stakeholders that due process will continue to guide all decisions relating to land management in Edo State.

The Statement read partly, “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a public notice published on page 33 of the National Vanguard Newspaper of Wednesday, 26th November, 2025, titled “Revocation of Statutory Rights of Occupancy Pursuant to Sections 28 and 38.

“The Edo State Government wishes to categorically state that the said publication did not emanate from the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, nor from any authorised organ of the State Government.

“The Government has verified that the immediate past Managing Director of the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) acted unilaterally, without authorisation, and incomplete disregard for established procedures and the actual number of hectares intended for excision from PRESCO PLC’s total landholding.

“For clarity, the Edo State Government has not revoked PRESCO PLC’s Statutory Right of occupancy.

“What was under technical consideration was the excision of approximately 20 hectares-a clearly defined area- strictly limited to the portions of land containing strategic crude oil wells.

“This excision became necessary because no individual or company can lawfully exercise proprietary rights over land where mineral resources are located, as such resources are vested exclusively in the Federal Government.”