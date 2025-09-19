Edo Govt arrests 20 cultists, pulls down houses

The Edo State Government has demolished four houses linked to suspected cultists and arrested more than 20 persons in a renewed crackdown on cultism and kidnapping in Edo North.

The operation, code-named Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers, was carried out by the state’s Special Security Squad, led by the Chief Security Officer of Government House and the Governor’s Principal Security Officer.

The security exercise took place this week in Etsako West Local Government Area, where operatives stormed different communities and demolished buildings linked to cult groups while making arrests.

One of the houses pulled down was on Egbiadokhai Street, Auchi, belonging to a wanted cultist known as “Too-Believe.”

Security operatives said the house, used as a meeting point by the Black Axe confraternity, yielded incriminating evidence including two cut-to-size guns, black berets, and an axe. Too-Believe is still on the run.

Another demolished property in South Ibie was traced to “Kuwat,” an alleged member of the Eiye confraternity accused of masterminding the recent killing of a barber in a rival cult clash.

A third house in Ogodomiza, Ibie-Nafe, was linked to two suspects, aged 17 and 21, who earlier confessed to engaging in cybercrime. A separate raid at Hybrid Hotel and Suites in Elele, Uzairue, also led to arrests.

Secretary of the State Security Squad, John Izegaegbe, said cultists had been given a 166-day grace period to renounce their membership and join rehabilitation programmes but many ignored the warning.

He cautioned landlords against harbouring cultists, stressing that properties used for such activities would be demolished.

The government’s action is backed by the Edo State Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law 2025, which prescribes life imprisonment or a minimum of 21 years for cult membership, and at least 10 years’ jail term for landlords who enable such practices.

Meanwhile, Governor Monday Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance policy, declaring: “There is no safe haven for cultists in Edo State.” More demolitions are expected as the operation spreads across communities.