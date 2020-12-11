Edo Govt. announces date for 1,400 civil servants recruitment

The Edo State Government has announced date for the recruitment of 1,400 workers to boost production of the state civil service and reduce unemployment rate.

It said that the recruitment of the 1,400 workers would commence next Monday, December 14th, and that the employment exercise was part of the ongoing transformation of the state’s civil service.

Through a statement released on Friday by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, the government assured job seekers that the employment exercise would be free and fair to all applicants.

“The recruitment is seeking to bring over 1,400 talented professionals into the service at the Junior, Graduate and Experience categories across several disciplines of the service,” he said.

“The Edo State Civil 2020/2021 Recruitment Campaign will commence Monday, 14th December 2020. This Recruitment exercise is part of the ongoing transformation exercise in the state and one of the pillars of Making Edo Great Again. The recruitment is of major priority to our Governor and in line with his values.”

“The exercise shall be free, fair, and merit-driven. We are an equal opportunity employer and each applicant shall stand the same chance of gaining employment with the State civil service.”

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had during his second term inauguration promised that one of the major assignments he was going to embark on was a total transformation of the state’s civil and public service.