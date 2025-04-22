Edo Gov suspends monarch for aiding kidnapping, others

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has indefinitely suspended the traditional ruler of Uwano Kingdom, George Egabor, over rising crimes, including killing and kidnapping, allegedly tolerated within the community.

Egbabor, who oversees the affairs of Uwano Kingdom in Ageneebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, was suspended after authorities linked palace insiders to recent violent incidents in the community.

Confirming the suspension on Tuesday, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, stated that this action was prompted by a disturbing security development, involving the arrest of the Monarch Secretary, Peter Omioghemhi.

Itua disclosed that Omioghemhi was taken into custody by security agencies over his alleged connection with the murder of the palace Chief, John Ikhamate.

According to the statement, “Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate suspension of Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

“Already, his secretary, Chief Peter Omiogbemhi, has been arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a Palace Chief, Late John Ikhamate. The suspension of the traditional ruler is indefinite.”