Edo Gov. reshuffles cabinet to improve performance

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved a cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance, boosting efficiency, and repositioning the administration to deliver improved results across key sectors of the state.

Under the reshuffle, Gani Audu has been redeployed from his position as Chief of Staff to assume a new role as Commissioner in the Ministry of Oil and Gas, while the former Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, Vincent Uwadiae, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

According to the government, the redeployment of Uwadiae to the Ministry of Lands and Housing is intended to leverage his experience in advancing the government’s development agenda in the sector.

It further noted that the nomination of Gani Audu as Commissioner is subject to confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly, in line with constitutional provisions.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor, the governor described the changes as a minor cabinet reshuffle undertaken to reposition the administration for improved efficiency and performance.

The statement explained that the reshuffle forms part of ongoing efforts by the state government to strengthen governance structures, enhance service delivery, and promote greater efficiency in the management of state affairs.

It added that the reshuffle takes effect from January 30, 2026, stressing that the governor remains confident that the strategic adjustments will enhance coordination, improve policy implementation, and deepen effective governance across Edo State.