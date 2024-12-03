Edo Gov gives council chairmen 48hrs to submit account statement

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the chairmen of the 18 local government areas to submit their statements of account within 48 hours.

Okpebholo emphasised that the decision was to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

The governor issued the directive on Tuesday during a meeting with the council chairmen at the Government House in Benin City.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, saying the statement of accounts should cover the period from September 4, 2023, to date and be submitted to the Assets Verification Committee through the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

According to the statement, the governor resolved to foster collaboration with the council bosses for the state’s progress.

“I have listened to you keenly. The governor is a leader of all of us. Election has come and gone, and we are all one family. The governor has asked me to assure you that we are one family,” he was quoted as saying.

“Mr. Governor is committed to transparency and accountability in this government. To aid the work of the Assets Verification Committee, the governor would want you to submit your statement of accounts from September 4, 2023, to date, within the next 48 hours. This will enable the committee to perform its duties effectively and efficiently.

“The statement of accounts should be submitted through the office of the Secretary to the State Government to the Assets Verification Committee. The governor thanks you for your time.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, and Chairman of Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Newman Ugiagbe, led the council bosses on a courtesy visit to the governor.

Ugiagbe expressed the chairmen’s commitment to Okpebholo’s administration, pledging to support his policies and programmes to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

He said, “We are here to congratulate the governor and the deputy on the mandate the Edo people gave them. We also pledge our loyalty to your administration.

“Our doors are open to your instructions, policies, and programmes. We are ready to bring these policies to the grassroots to enable our people to benefit from the dividends of democracy, and we will work to ensure your administration succeeds.”