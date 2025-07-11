Edo Gov. begins probe on Obaseki’s administration after S-court declaration

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, said his administration will set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into how his immediate predecessor, Godwin Obaseki, managed the state and records of finances as well as others.

Okpebholo revealed that his administration, while opening the books of EdoGIS, discovered that a consultant was hired and paid N6 billion and another additional N2 billion for “ordinary software.”

He noted that his administration has developed its own software and has sent the consultant packing.

He said, “I directed the training of our own people who are now handling the job. We have sent the consultant away from the state, saving money to develop Edo State.

“Our civil servants are well trained. We have the best brains in the state, but Godwin Obaseki used consultants instead of utilising the human resources in the state.

“We are saving money today as a government because we are using the civil servants to do the jobs consultants were formerly doing.

“We are just about eight months in office, but by the time we are two years in office, Edo people will know they have a governor who is ready to work for the interest of the people.”

The governor disclosed this while speaking to party leaders, youths, market women, civil servants, professional bodies and groups during a victory parade held on Friday in the Government House, Benin City, the state capital.

Okpebholo and his Deputy, Dennis Idahosa, were received when they returned from Abuja after the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress at the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Addressing the crowd, Okpebholo thanked God for his victory at the Supreme Court, saying the court judgement indicated that it was time to work for the electorate.

The governor added that in the next two years, his administration will give the people dividends of democracy which they have lacked over the years.

Okpebholo thanked President Bola Tinubu who stood his ground and ensured the right thing was done.

He said he would ensure that the people of Edo State enjoy the dividends of democracy under his leadership as the president.

Okpebholo assured Edo people that his administration would open the books to check the dealings of the previous administration led by Obaseki.

He added, “I will open the books to check the financial dealings and how Obaseki governed Edo State in the last eight years.

“A university in this state received N47 million under Obaseki’s administration, while he paid consultant N51 million. This was not good enough. They wanted to continue with this act, but God helped us to push them out.

“Since I came into the office, I have not sacked anybody but rather continue with the civil servants I met in the office.

“The Head of Service during Obaseki’s administration is still working with me. So also with a lot of Permanent Secretaries in the civil service.”

*He said his administration would set up a Commission of Inquiry and the books of the previous administration would be opened and officials of that administration will be interrogated on how they governed Edo people in the last eight years.

“Now, we will look into their records. I will take two years out of eight years, and Edo people will see the difference.

“We will set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the books and dealings of the previous administration. We will open interrogation to check their records.

“They have finished fighting us, and now I am ready to fight back and ensure that all those that cheated Edo people in the last eight years are all brought to book,” he said.

Okpebholo told the APC supporters that Asue Ighodalo and his party kept money for the election as well as for court cases.

Idahosa, who was also excited at the Supreme Court ruling, commended the governor for helping the party win the various stages of court cases, stating that it is now time to be focused and work for Edo people.

A former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, thanked God for the victory of the governor and the party at all levels.

He said this is the time to work as Edo people will be grateful for voting Okpebholo as their governor.