Edo Gov. appoints Mercy Johson as special adviser

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed renowned Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy, in a move aimed at strengthening communication between the government and citizens.

The governor noted that the appointment reflects Johnson-Okojie’s extensive experience in the entertainment industry and her philanthropic work through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, which focuses on women’s empowerment, child welfare, education, and healthcare initiatives.

Confirming the appointment, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, said Johnson-Okojie is expected to leverage her public influence and wide outreach to enhance government engagement with citizens.

Ikhilor described Johnson-Okojie as an accomplished actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, highlighting her nearly two-decade career in Nollywood, during which she has appeared in over 200 films.

He added that through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, she has championed initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, child welfare, education support, and healthcare outreach, reflecting her commitment to social development.

According to the statement, "This is to inform the general public that Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

