Edo Gov. appoints ex-commissioners as special advisers

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has brought former commissioners and local government chairmen into his administration, appointing them as special advisers to provide guidance and support on key policy and administrative matters.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, the former Commissioner for Finance, John Inegbedion, was appointed as Special Adviser on Tax Reforms.

Others appointed include Johnson Jibril Adamu as Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs & Poverty Alleviation; Shuaibu Elamah as Special Adviser on Law Reforms; Aminu Imafidor as Special Adviser on Livestock, Aquaculture, and Agro-Processing; and Omorede Osifo as Special Adviser on Women Mobilization.

Additional appointments are Esther Eghaghe as Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation (Edo Central); Vera Omonkhafe Sadoh as Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation (Edo North); Itohan Osahon as Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation (Edo South); and Anslem Adima as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The government also appointed Orobosa Omo-Ojo as General Manager of Bendel Newspaper Corporation.

According to the statement, the appointments will take effect from October 27, 2025, and are intended to strengthen governance, enhance service delivery, and leverage the experience of former officials to drive development across Edo State.