Edo EndSARS protesters set prisoners free, Govt. imposes 24-hrs curfew

Suspected hoodlums said to be among protesters seeking police reformation and an end to bad governance in Nigeria have allegedly broken into Oko correctional facility in Edo State and also set inmates free from the facility.

As gathered, the hoodlums also burnt down the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin City, the state capital, and that properties worth several millions of nairas belonging to the Nigerian Police Force were destroyed.

It was learnt that no fewer than 10 inmates were freed on Monday morning from the prison facility better known as White House by citizens across the state and that the hoodlums allegedly carted away ammunitions from Ugbwkun police station.

Reacting to the development, the State Government imposed dusk to dawn curfew across the state, saying the curfew would take immediate effect from 4 pm today in every part of the state.

The state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said that the need to protect lives and properties across the state necessitated the decision and that measures are being put in place to ensure normalcy return to every area in Edo.

Through a statement released to newsmen by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Obaseki who frowned at the development said that the government would ensure vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of EndSARS protest were prevented.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.

“By the directive, schools and businesses are to shut down activities accordingly. Those who cannot move safely are to stay put between now and 4pm till calmness is restored.

“Parents are advised to rein in their children, youths and wards, to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property and maintain law and order, therefore, anyone found outside in violation of the curfew would be dealt with according to the law,” the statement said.