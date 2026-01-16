Edo Deputy Gov dismisses rift with Okpebholo

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has dismissed reports suggesting a rift between him and Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning against what he described as deliberate attempts by some individuals to sow discord within the state’s leadership.

Idahosa cautioned those allegedly seeking to create tension between him and the governor to desist, stressing that such actions were misguided and counterproductive.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, the Deputy Governor described those behind the alleged plot as mere distractors, insisting that they were unsettled by the administration’s focus on practical and people-oriented governance.

Idahosa said the individuals, whom he accused of orchestrating false narratives, were pained by the visible commitment of the government to delivering on its mandate, adding that their actions were aimed at diverting attention from the progress being recorded by the administration.

He vowed to remain steadfastly loyal to the Governor, regardless of what he termed coordinated online smear campaigns targeted at the government, the person of the governor, and other top officials of the administration.

According to him, such attacks would not weaken the unity of the leadership or derail its agenda.

The deputy governor reaffirmed that the administration would remain focused on governance and service delivery, urging the public to disregard what he described as baseless propaganda designed to undermine confidence in the government.

According to the statement, “It has come to my attention that certain individuals, unsettled by the unity between my boss, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and myself, have resorted to sponsoring false narratives online in a desperate attempt to sow seeds of discord.

“Let it be clearly stated that their efforts will amount to nothing. As long as my boss, my senior brother, and I remain united, such plans are bound to fail.

“Any attempt to divide us or weaken our team is dead on arrival. They are simply wasting their time.

While noting that the Okpebholo-led administration remains focused on delivering its campaign promises to the people, he urged residents of the state to remain steadfast in their support for the government.