Edo CP removes DPO link to Suleiman convoy attacker’s death

The Commissioner of Police for Edo Command, AIG Abutu Yaro, has removed the Divisional Police Officer for Auchi Division, CSP Ayodele Suleiman, following controversies trailing death of a suspect allegedly involved in attack of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Johnson Suleman’s convoy.

Yaro said that the removal of Suleimon from the station was part of measures to unravel circumstances surrounding death of one of the members of gang that attacked the cleric’s convoy.

In statement released by the Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, on Saturday, the CP noted that the removal would assist the command properly debrief him and get details of what transpired before, during and after the suspect was handed over to the station leadership.

The statement read, “The outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect.

“We urged members of the public to remain calm and patient, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The removal was further fast-tracked after the cleric took to his social media handle, accusing the police of trying to erase all evidence that could lead to the arrest of his attackers.

Suleman noted that killing of the suspect, who was handed over to the police alive, described the comment by the police as far from truth.

“Lies…there weren’t kidnappers… He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately. Why? Why killing him on the spot? Who is trying to cover up traces?”

Also reacting, Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, while demanding a thorough investigation into the case, slammed the police for killing the suspect who was alive when the youths and the vigilante caught him and handed him over to the police.

He said, “As I speak with you now, I am with Apostle Suleman, and I am examining the vehicle in his compound. One of the boys was caught yesterday by vigilantes and he was handed over alive to the Auchi Police Division.

“But ironically, we don’t know what happened and the next thing we heard was that the police have shot him dead. I don’t know what the police would cook up later to be responsible for shooting him as the police station was not attacked by the youths.

“It was the youths in conjunction with the vigilante that arrested the boy and handed him over alive to the police. So, the only conspiracy theory that one can easily think of now is that was he (the policeman) acting under a superior order to have done what he has done?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

