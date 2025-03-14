Edo cleric dies in kidnappers den 10days after abduction

A catholic seminarian, Peter Andrew, has been reported dead 10 days after being abducted alongside other clerics during gunmen attack on St. Peter Catholic Church in Iviukha, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The parish priest, Philip Ekeli, who was also kidnapped alongside Andrew in a brazen attack that shattered the peace of the sacred grounds, was rescued from the gunmen during a manhunt by the Nigerian Police and local vigilantes.

After hours of relentless pursuit, they freed the priest from the clutches of his captors but the joy of Ekeli’s release was overshadowed after he revealed that Andrew had died inside the abductors den.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, revealed the details of the incident to newsmen on Friday.

He said, “Intensive search and rescue operations by police operatives and vigilance members led to the release of the Rev. Father (Philip Ekeli) on 13/03/2025 at about 1652hrs in Amughe community. ”

The victims were abducted by suspected herdsmen on March 3, in the church premises, after which the police responded swiftly, neutralizing one of the suspected kidnappers in a fiery exchange of gunfire and arresting four others believed to be part of the criminal gang.

Despite the early intervention, the gang’s remaining members slipped into the forest with their captives, setting the stage for a manhunt.

According to Yamu, the search for Andrew’s body intensifies and authorities are doubling down on their efforts to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice.

“Bush combing continues, with a view to recover the remains of the Seminarian, who regrettably lost his life in the process, as well as to arrest the remaining gang of the kidnappers,” Yamu reassured.