Ize-Iyamu unveils campaign manifesto ahead Edo guber election

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the governorship flagbearer of All Progressives Congress in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has unveiled his campaign manifesto which outlined his plan for the residents if elected.

He explained that the manifesto entitled ‘the simple agenda’ remains was carefully put together to ensure he delivers on his mandate after getting to government house with support of the people.

The APC flagbearer noted that the 50-paged document would be the yardstick that can be used to assess his performance if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state.

Ize-Iyamu who spoke while unveiling the manifesto at his campaign office in Benin City on Monday, maintained that the manifesto outlined his specific, measurable, accurate, reliable, and time-bound agenda.

