Edo APC guber candidate costing to victory after extending lead

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ongoing governorship election in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, is costing home to victory after extending his poll margin to over 40,000 votes.

He is closely followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, while Olumide Akpata of Labour Party (LP), comes distant third on the poll ranking.

From the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 17 local government areas, the APC candidate polled higher votes in 11 councils as against six which Ighodalo took the lead.

From the results manually collated, Okpebholo has secured 275,329 votes while Ighodalo has polled 195,954 votes, leaving a margin of 79,375.

Ikpoba-Okha is the only LGA where result is being expected by the electoral umpire to ascertain winner of the process expected to determine Governor Godwin Obaseki’s successor.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the local government areas won by the APC, alleging manipulation.

The party’s agents in the election, Chief of Staff to Edo State governor, Osagbovo Iyoha, alleged that the results of the election were manufactured by INEC.

He said the party rejected the results because it does not reflect the will of Edo people.