Ecuadorian footballer, three others die in auto-crash 

The Ecuadorian football has been thrown into mourning following the death of a player, Marcos Olmedo, during an autocrash in Quinide axis of the country.

Aside Olmedo, three other persons were reported to have died during the auto crash that occurred after his vehicle had head-on collision with another vehicle on the road.

The 26-year-old footballer was said to have fallen asleep while driving, and thereafter, collided with the car against an advancing vehicle, leaving its three occupants who were between ages 30 and 34 dead.

The incident has generated reactions from football fans across the country, describing the passing of the player, who won the Copa Sudamericana with Mushuc Runa FC, as shocking.

Confirming the player’s death, the management of the player’s club, Mushuc Runa, commiserated with families of the deceased player and other passengers of the auto crash.

According to the statement, “With deep sorrow, we regret to announce the passing of our beloved player Marcos Olmedo. Our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones in this moment of grief. Rest in peace, Marcos.”

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), while reacting to the sad development, said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, teammates, and everyone who is part of Mushuc Runa, as well as the entire football community of the country”.

Meanwhile, the local police and traffic authorities disclosed that investigations are ongoing to unravel more updates on the crash.