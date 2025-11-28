ECOWAS suspends Guinea-Bissau after military coup

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all regional engagements until constitutional order is fully restored in the country.

The move follows the recent coup, prompting ECOWAS leaders to set up a high-level Mediation Mission headed by Julius Bio, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, to engage directly with the coup leaders.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, which brought together representatives from all member states.

In the statement, the bloc strongly condemned the coup and voiced serious concern over the escalating political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.

ECOWAS also demanded the immediate release of all detained civilian officials and urged the military authorities to guarantee the safety and freedom of movement of citizens and international observers.

According to the statement, “The MSC demands that the leaders of the coup respect the will of the people and allow the National Electoral Commission to proceed without delay with the declaration of the results of the elections of 23 November 2025 .

“The MSC decides, in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance 2001 (A/SP/12/01), to suspend Guinea-Bissau from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies until the restoration of full and effective constitutional order in the country.

“The MSC mandates the Chair of the Authority to lead a High-Level Mediation Mission to Guinea Bissau to engage the leaders of the coup with a view to ensuring the full restoration of constitutional order. The Mission shall include His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe, President of the Council of Togo, His Excellency Jose Maria Pereira Neves, President of Cabo Verde, and His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, accompanied by the President of Commission.

“The MSC urges the Armed forces of Guinea Bissau to return to barracks and to maintain their constitutional role.

“The MSC holds the leaders of the coup both individually and collectively responsible for the protection of life and property of all citizens and residents of Guinea Bissau and for the security and safety of all detainees.

“The MSC calls on the leaders of the coup to guarantee the safety and facilitate the evacuation and safe passage of ECOWAS and all other international election observers.”