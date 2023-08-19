ECOWAS delegation meets Niger Rep ousted president, advocate for peaceful resolution

A delegation from Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) has met with the Niger Republic ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, just as they sought a peaceful rather than military solution to the country’s woes after army officers seized power through a coup.

The delegation stated that their plan was mediation between both parties, and ensure a return to Democratic system of government

They stated this on Saturday during a visit to the country, to ensure Bazoum’s release and end of military administration in the country.

Led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar the West African representatives met with some of the senior officers who seized power, said the source, without saying if they included coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani.

Saturday’s visit came after ECOWAS military chiefs announced they were ready to intervene to reinstate the ousted president.

ECOWAS has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

But it says it favours dialogue to defuse the crisis. A source close to Saturday’s delegation said it would send “a message of firmness” to the army officers and meet Bazoum.

