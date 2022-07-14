ECOWAS court restricts FG from imposing fresh Twitter ban

The ECOWAS Court has restricted the Federal Government from imposing a fresh Twitter ban after it’s ruling that the ban was unlawful and breached human rights of Nigerians to express themselves.

The Court said that the act of suspending the operation of Twitter is unlawful and inconsistent with the provisions of Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights both of which Nigeria is a state party.

According to the Court, the Buhari administration in suspending the operations of Twitter violates the rights of SERAP and 176 concerned Nigerians to the enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and the media, as well as the right to fair hearing.

It ordered that the Buhari administration to take necessary steps to align its policies and other measures to give effect to the rights and freedoms, and to guarantee a non-repetition of the unlawful ban of Twitter.

As disclosed in a statement by by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Thursday, the Court also ordered the Buhari administration to bear the costs of the proceedings and directed the Deputy Chief Registrar to assess the costs accordingly.

On his part, SAN SERAP lawyer, Femi Falana commended the ECOWAS Court for the landmark judgment in the case of SERAP v Federal Republic of Nigeria in which the Judges unanimously upheld the human rights of community citizens to freedom of expression, and access to information.

He said that the Court had granted an interim order of injunction last year which restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN from prosecuting Nigerians who defied the Twitter ban and that SERAP deserves special commendation for pursuing the matter to a logical conclusion.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and the full enjoyment of this right is central to achieving individual freedom and to developing democracy. It is not only the cornerstone of democracy, but indispensable to a thriving civil society.” he said.

As gathered, It would be recalled that following the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. The government also threatened to arrest and prosecute anyone using Twitter in the country, while the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) asked all broadcast stations to suspend the patronage of Twitter.

