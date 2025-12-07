ECOWAS condemns military coup in Benin Rep.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned an attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin, describing it as an unconstitutional act and a direct subversion of the will of the Beninese people.

It stressed that such actions threaten democratic stability in the West African sub-region. ECOWAS reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on unconstitutional changes of government.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the regional bloc expressed “consternation” over reports of the plot, arguing that the military action is unnecessary.

According to the statement released in Abuja, ECOWAS called for full respect for Benin’s Constitution and commended the government and the Republican Army for their efforts to restore order.

The Commission held the masterminds of the plot “individually and collectively responsible” for any loss of life or property resulting from their actions.

ECOWAS further pledged comprehensive support to the Beninese government, including the possible deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the nation’s constitutional rule and territorial integrity.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding democracy across West Africa.