ECOWAS backs Nigeria against Niger Rep. terrorism allegations

Amid allegations from its dropped-out member state, the Economic Community of West Africa States ( ECOWAS) has declared its unwavering support for Nigeria, dismissing claims that it is sponsoring terrorism in the francophone region.

The commission’s strong show of support came two days after Niger military leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani, junta leader also alleged that Nigeria is collaborating with the French government to support the Lakurawa terrorist group against the francophone nation.

In a statement issued on its social media handle on Friday, Ecowas refuted the claims, adding that Nigeria has supported the peace and security of several countries in the West African sub-region and other African continent.

it said, “The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expresses deep concern over the allegations being made against Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states. The Commission stands firmly with Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states against allegations that they are sponsoring terrorism”

“For years, Nigeria has supported the peace and security of several countries not only in the West African subregion but also on the African continent. The recent successes recorded by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which Nigeria leads, demonstrate the country’s commitment to peace and security across the region”

“ECOWAS therefore refutes any suggestion that such a generous and magnanimous country would become a state-sponsor of terrorism. we call on all states in the region to promote dialogue and stability and refrain from making accusations that are not supported by any evidence”

Niger, one of the three countries that recently withdrew from ECOWAS, has been at the forefront of the criticism against the regional bloc, accusing it of interference in its internal affairs and failure to address the region’s security challenges. The country’s military leaders have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with ECOWAS, citing the bloc’s inability to effectively combat terrorism and instability in the region as a major reason for their decision to leave.

However, the country remains committed to its new path and has instead chosen to focus on building relationships with other like-minded nations in the region.