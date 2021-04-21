EcoBank recognises customers’ loyalty through Super Reward

EcoBank Nigeria has rewarded the first set of 50 winners of its Super Reward scheme with the sum of N25,000 each for four months.

The bank said the cash reward scheme which was launched in March this year, will see the customers receive N25,000 monthly, and will run till July this year.

“50 customers are expected to be rewarded with cash prizes worth N25, 000 weekly, so a total of 200 customers have an opportunity to earn cash gifts monthly.

“In addition, four customers will be paid one million Naira each, at the end of the campaign,” it added.

A breakdown of the list showed that the beneficiaries cut across various segments of the bank’s customer base.

Announcing the winners, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said the reward scheme was part of the bank’s reward strategy for its customers, urging customers to increase their banking activity to get rewarded.

She observed that the spread of the beneficiaries across customer segment and geographical locations is an indication that the bank is accepted all over the country.

She reiterated that participation is open to both new and existing individual customers of the bank, stressing that this is the perfect time to open an Ecobank account or reactivate and fund a dormant account to qualify for the reward and enjoy a first-rate banking experience.