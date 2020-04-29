Ebonyi records second coronavirus case 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Ebonyi State Government has announced that the state recorded another case of coronavirus, thus bringing the total confirmed case in the state to two.

It explained that the new case, a 27-year-old man was traveling from Delta State into Ebonyi alongside his pregnant wife and a maid when they were intercepted at Ishieke in Ebonyi Local government Area.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, said the existing curfew in the state enabled personnel of the anti-coronavirus team picked the patient up after the couldn’t transport their preferred destination.

The Commissioner, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state capital, explained that the team took the family to the isolation center at Pa Ngele Stadium, Abakaliki, where the patient tested positive for the deadly respiratory disease.

According to him, the result of the pregnant wife remains inconclusive while the maid tested negative to the virus, adding that the test procedures will be repeated to ascertain the wife’s status.

“The patient was returning from Delta with his wife and maid. When they dropped in town in Abakaliki. They couldn’t get a means to a village in Izzi.

“The police encountered them and took them to the stadium. On Sunday they slept and on Monday after sorting out was done for those to go for testing, they went for COVID-19 test.

“The man tested positive while that of the wife is still inconclusive while that of the maid is negative. That of the wife is being repeated.

“The man is in good condition. He just had intermittent headaches which has subsided. Presently, they are in the isolation ward,” he said.