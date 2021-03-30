Ebonyi Police to arrest lawmaker, council chairman, others over communal clashes

Following ongoing clashes between two Ebonyi State communities, Effium and Effium, the Nigerian Police has concluded plans to arrest the lawmaker representing Ohaukwu South Constituency in the State Assembly, Chinedu Awo, Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah and the two spokesmen for both communities over their actions in the ongoing face-off.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended all political Office holders from Ezza Effium and Effium communities that were absent during a security meeting conveyed to find a permanent solution to the lingering crises.

These developments were announced by Umahi during a security meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital yesterday.

The Governor, who expressed his displeasure over recent developments that had resulted into blood letting within the axis, blamed Stakeholders of the Communities for fanning the embers of crises that had halted peace and harmonious relationship between them.

He explained that his administration would not fold it’s hands and watch innocent people die in droves due to the ongoing war as he abhors blood shedding.

“Anybody who is not a security person that is found with gun, must be demobilized by all means. Those that are calling for war, I will root them out. It is on note that leaders from both sides are the ones instigating the killings, crises and burning of houses.

“All political appointees that are absent in this security meeting are hereby suspended from office including the retired permanent secretary”, the governor added.

While wondering reasons people would take pleasure in blood letting, Umahi appealed to the Stakeholders to support the Government to nip the violence in the bud.

He, meanwhile, threatened to arrest and prosecute all the Stakeholders should the war cease to abate immediately.