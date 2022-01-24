Ebonyi Police arrests two suspects link to 30yrs old security man’s death

The Nigeria Police, Ebonyi Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspected persons who may be in connection with the killing and beheading of 30-year-old member of Ebubeagu security outfit in the state, Sunday, Nwafor.

Nwafor, was said to have been attacked by the alleged suspects who stormed his house at Ekpelu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi while he was sleeping, shot him dead and cut off his head.

Confirming the arrests to newsmen on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Loveth Odah, said that no fewer than two suspects have been nabbed over the incident, adding the police was on the trail to manhunt the other suspects who might be in connection with Nwafor’s death.

Odah described the killing as a barbaric act which melted out cruelty on the security personnel, adding that the police were carrying out investigations to ensure that the rest of the suspects are apprehended and prosecuted.

“Yes, the incident occured in Ikwo local government area; two suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” she said.

She noted that Nwafor’s death came just after two when a similar case was reported where a member of Ebubeagu was cruely half burnt and killed.

“This is coming barely two weeks after we recorded the other Ebubeagu incident, in which someone was also killed in this form and half burnt.” she said.

She further expressed dissatisfaction of the Commissioner of Police of the state, who had condemned the act, adding that he had deployed measures to ensure that the culprits would be prosecuted.

“The Commissioner of Police condemns the killing and vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the remaining perpetrators are brought to book,” she added.

