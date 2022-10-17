Ebonyi local security arrests LP senatorial candidate ahead campaign kick-off

The Labour Party candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial district, Linus Okorie, had been reported to have been arrested by the state local security agents, Ebubeagu Security Network, while returning to his home in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Aside from his arrest, it was learnt that some of the his supporters would also be arrested by the security network so as to prevent them from embarking on their campaign for next year’s election.

In a statement released by the party on Monday morning, it alleged that he was picked up illegally by the security network on the directives of Onicha Local Government Chairman who is a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party added that the security network had allegedly tortured Okorie, who was a former lawmaker at the House of Representatives, to a near-death situation, remove his cloth and took pictures of him.

It disclosed that his phones have been taken away from him and a track on the phone showed that the first line reviewed that it is on Ogoja road, near Police Headquarters, as his current location and the second line showed “Ebun-Nwana, Edda.

According to the statement, We are believing that his abductors may have kept his half-dead body at old Government house where the previous actions of the indicted militia group, Ebubeagu usually take place.

“It’s also alleged that from tomorrow, and days ahead, all Hon. Linus followers and supporters will be hunted down and made to face similar situation.

“We call on the security agencies to swing into action and unravel this situation, get Linus Abaa Okorie out and alive from his Ebubeagu abductors and bring the perpetrators of this evil act to face the full wrath of the law.

“We, employ our OBI-DIENT movement and The Labour Party teaming supporters, friends and relatives of the former lawmaker not to give into unlawful defence but to allow the security agencies do their professional jobs”.

