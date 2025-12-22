Ebonyi Govt. frees 25 inmates to decongest prison

As part of measures to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities, the Ebonyi State Government has released 25 inmates awaiting trial from the state’s correctional centres after reviewing their cases.

The decision is part of a broader initiative to ease congestion and safeguard the rights of detainees who often remain in custody for prolonged periods without trial.

The Wife of the Governor, Uzoamaka Nwifuru, speaking at the event in Abakaliki on Monday, said the initiative also aims to strengthen the justice delivery system.

Nwifuru noted that the release was carried out in collaboration with her pet project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children, and Internally Displaced Persons, and the state Ministry of Justice.

“This initiative was founded on a simple but powerful belief that justice must be tempered with mercy, and correction must lead to restoration,” she said, adding that no life is beyond redemption.

“Behind the walls of correctional facilities are men and women who, despite their past mistakes, still carry dreams, skills, and the desire to live meaningful and productive lives. Today, 25 of such individuals are stepping out not just into freedom, but into hope, responsibility, and a new beginning,” she added.

“I shall be consistently advocating for rehabilitation rather than rejection. True correction is not achieved when people are released without support, but when they are empowered with the tools to rebuild their lives,” Nwifuru concluded.

Following her remarks, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ben Odoh, commended the governor’s wife for her magnanimity and urged the freed inmates to embrace their new opportunities.

He also highlighted the serious overcrowding in the state’s correctional facilities, noting that the custodian centre built for 387 inmates currently houses 1,018, while the two prison centres in Abakaliki and Afikpo together accommodate 1,205 inmates.

The Controller of the Correctional Centre, Chika Igwugwu, thanked the first lady for her efforts and encouraged her to continue the initiative, emphasizing its positive impact on rehabilitation and social reintegration.