Ebonyi Gov. threatens market shut down over unpaid rents

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has threatened to shut down lands and shops at the popular Kpirikpiri market in the state over unpaid rents.

Umahi noted that after seven days, all lands and shops whose occupants failed to make their papers and appropriate payments would be shut.

He warned the people involved in illegal selling and buying of shops in the market should desist from the transaction and that the state government would punish perpetrators.

Through a statement released on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji said that it has come to the notice of the governor that some local government officials of Ebonyi Local Government Council are illegally selling lands and shops at Kpirikpiri Market.

According to him, the sellers and buyers should know that the market is within the capital and as such belongs to the state government.

“We hereby, give notice of revocation of all lands and shops at Kpirikpiri market. All occupants are directed to proceed to the state Ministry of Market Development for appropriate documentation and payment to government.

“Take note that where such occupants fail and or neglect to come to the ministry for documentation and payment within the stipulated time, they shall be held responsible for breach of the state Land Use Regulations,” he said..

The spokeperson said that all the perpetrators, no matter whom they are would be brought to book.

He further stated that the governor stressed that the state government had not given anyone the right to sell any shop or land at the Kpirikpiri market, adding that, all concerned have been sufficiently admonished.

