Ebonyi Gov suspends two commissioners, three others over gross misconduct

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has suspended the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Francis Ori and his counterpart in health, Moses Ekuma, over gross misconduct in the state.

Also suspended were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Lawrence Ezeoke; the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Philip Ovuoba; and the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), Dr Divine Igwe.

Nwifuru’s suspended the five individuals after arresting Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly selling and diverting materials meant for the Ministry of Health.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Chikadibia, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday, said the decision was reached yesterday during the state’s executive council meeting held in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Chikadibia, who explained that they were suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duties, said: “This week, the Executive Council meeting was as usual presided over by the Chairman of Council and Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, and the following decisions were reached.

“Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto.

“On that note, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three (3) months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.

“Also to proceed on a three-month suspension are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primarily Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.

“In view of the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended Commissioner.

“The suspended government officials are to hand over all government properties in their possession including vehicles to the Secretary to the Government on or before the close of work on Monday.”