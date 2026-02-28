27.1 C
Ebonyi Gov. suspends two commissioners over neglect of duty

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the state’s Commissioner for Works, Stanley Lebechi Mbam, over alleged negligence in the discharge of his official responsibilities.

The governor also approved the suspension of the Commissioner for Infrastructure Development for Concession, Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara, on similar allegations of dereliction of duty.

The development was announced in a statement released on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor.

According to the statement, both commissioners have been instructed to immediately hand over all government assets in their possession, including official vehicles, to the Secretary to the State Government.

The state government, however, did not provide specific details regarding the actions that led to the disciplinary measure.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice from the government.

