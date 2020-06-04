Ebonyi Gov shutdown public offices, prescribes compulsory COVID-19 test for officials

By News Desk

As part of the strategy to flatten coronavirus curve in Ebonyi State, the Governor, David Umahi, has ordered a total shutdown of all government offices in the state and directed all cabinet members to immediately subject themselves to coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Umahi also ordered all government officials, especially those working at the Ministries of Finance and Budget, to take the test within the next seven days after an official of the ministry was reported to have tested positive to the virus.

To prevent further spread of the virus, he ordered comprehensive decontamination of government offices, including the new and old Government House complex in the state.

The directives by the governor were issued following the increase in number of coronavirus cases to 75 from the 3000 residents tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Umahi, who gave the directive in a statement on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, decried the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded and directed the closure of government offices for next seven days, from Thursday to Wednesday.

According to the statement, the governor while expressing displeasures over the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are in stable conditions, order an intensified contact tracing

The governor, however, noted that all civil servants would work from their respective homes within the period while officials of the two most affected ministries should go into self-isolation.

He added that all site operations should remain open but must be in strict observance of the COVID-19- protocols.

The governor explained that of the 75 cases recorded so far in Ebonyi, the government has discharged 26 patients and 49 others were receiving treatment and in stable conditions.

“In view of this development, he passionately appeals to all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State who are living outside the shores of the state to avoid the risk of returning to the state, as records have shown that the positive cases hitherto recorded in the state were those who returned from the epicentre states,” the statement read.

Umahi also urged the residents to take seriously the COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He listed them to include regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, use of face masks, social distancing, and avoiding of crowded places.

The governor reminded the residents that the nation was already in the community transmission level – another phase of the disease spread.

He commended all those who have made concerted efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and thanked the newly appointed caretaker chairmen for handling coronavirus emergencies properly.